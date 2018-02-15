This isn't how it was supposed to go.

Jennifer Aniston had been with Justin Theroux for seven years and married to him for two and a half. It had been almost 13 years since her first marriage to that other guy ended in divorce.

Her life was settled, in a good way. This was it.

But now it's not it, anymore. Aniston and Theroux announced today that they separated at the end of last year. They're still friends. They still have love for each other. They wanted to get ahead of the gossip. And their marriage is over.

They seem to be handling it quite well. Yet how much of a shame is this news?