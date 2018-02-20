Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

Matching tattoos, getting a dog and celebrating the holidays together: These are all the steps that Maluma and Natalia Barulich have taken in their relationship, that was once very private.

The Colombian singer has always kept his love life out of the spotlight, but all of those self-imposed rules went out the window once he met the Cuban-Croatian beauty.

Now, the singer isn't holding back on social media or during interviews when he's asked about his special lady.

"We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other," the singer said to Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo. "I think those are the fundamentals. It's the most important thing. Right now, we're dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you're all seeing me like never before."