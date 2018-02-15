Christina Aguilera Strips Down for Naked Bathtub Photo Shoot

Christina Aguilera may have been feeling a little "dirrty" because she hopped into the tub for a very public soak.

The Grammy winner stripped down for an unexpected photo shoot in a bathroom and shared the racy photos with fans on social media Thursday.

In the series of black and white pictures, the songstress poses in a rectangular tub with wet blond hair and a bare, dimly lit background. In one shot, the star is covered in suds while in another, Aguilera uses her arms to keep things PG-13 rated. For the final image, she's in a rounder tub surrounded by bath goodies and sporting a dark smokey eye.

The photos popped up out of the blue and, unfortunately, Aguilera didn't offer much of an explanation in the caption beyond an emoji of a water droplet.