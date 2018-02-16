Let's prepare to give a warm Southern welcome, y'all!
Spring is just around the corner, Bravo fans, and you know what that means: Southern Charm will be returning to our TV screens soon for a much-needed dose of Southern hospitality. But who will be returning for season five? E! News can exclusively reveal the cast list for the upcoming season, including the new series regular.
After making her debut last season and finding herself in the middle of a love triangle, Chelsea Meissner will now be an official cast member. "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Southern Charm this season," Chelsea says in the exclusive video above, which also includes some of her best moments on the show so far (Peanut butter straight out of the jar, anyone?!). "It's going to be an awesome season, I hope everyone tunes in! It's wild. It's gonna be nuts!"
Reality TV fans may remember Chelsea as the second-runner-up on Survivor's 24th season before she joined Southern Charm, taking over the vacancy left by Landon Clements, who announced she would be leaving SC after two seasons to move back to Los Angeles.
"I won't be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate," Landon wrote of her decision, which made her only the second cast member to exit the series after Jenna King left after season one.
As for the returning cast that will be stirring up trouble alongside Chelsea?
Back in action are Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, who battled for Chelsea's affection last season, as well as Thomas Ravenel, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis and Cameran Eubanks.
It remains to be seen if we'll be meeting the newest member of the Southern Charm family, as Cameran welcomed her first child, a daughter named Palmer Corrine, with husband Jason Wimberly (who does not appear on the show) in November 2017.
Since the end of season four, Craig and longtime girlfriend Naomie Olindo have broken up, with Naomi telling a follower on Instagram, "But we are still great friends."
Southern Charm will return later this year on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)