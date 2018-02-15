Everything Sucks! Gives You Real Teens Playing Teenagers in the 1990s (Despite the Actors Being Born in 2000s)

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 12:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The nostalgia factor is high in Netflix's new comedy Everything Sucks! The high school comedy is set in 1996 in Boring, Oregon (a real town) and features all the things people loved (and hated) about the decade, from the music to the fashion. Well, things people except the show's cast loved and hated. For the most part, the young stars including Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston were all born sometime in the 2000s. This show required research.

"I really studied the fashion," Winston told E! News.

"We got a list sent to us, of movies and TV shows to watch," Sydney Sweeney said. "We all got together and watched a lot of them."

"But other than that, we just needed to bring our characters into the high school," Kennedy said.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Everything Sucks

Netflix

Everything Sucks! follows two groups of high schoolers on the outlying ends of the student body. There's the A/V club and the drama club, and their worlds collide in the series that also stars Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling and Rio Mangini.

"People should know that when you tune in to Everything Sucks! you will see teenagers being teenagers," Winston said.

Despite the setting being before they were born, these are real teens playing teens. They have the same coming of each experiences as most, despite the different decades.

"Our characters go through everything that we've gone through and that people are going through," Sweeney said.

"That anyone has gone through, no matter when you were born," Kennedy added.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including their thoughts on 1990s fashion and slang.

Everything Sucks! premieres Friday, Feb. 16 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Nostalgia , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor Officially Exits Transparent Ahead of Season 5

"Everything Sucks!" Stars Give Scoop on '90s Show

Bebe Zahara Benet, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3

Watch Bebe Zahara Benet Try and Sell RuPaul on Her Drag Race All Stars 3 Snatch Game Choice

Yuki, Bachelor Winter Games

Yuki Kimura: Meet The Bachelor Winter Games' Breakout Star

The Voice

The Voice Coaches Campaign for Contestants With Drinks, Versatility and by Not Being Adam or Blake

Exclusive: "The Voice" Coaches Campaign for Contestants

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -