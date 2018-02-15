The nostalgia factor is high in Netflix's new comedy Everything Sucks! The high school comedy is set in 1996 in Boring, Oregon (a real town) and features all the things people loved (and hated) about the decade, from the music to the fashion. Well, things people except the show's cast loved and hated. For the most part, the young stars including Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston were all born sometime in the 2000s. This show required research.
"I really studied the fashion," Winston told E! News.
"We got a list sent to us, of movies and TV shows to watch," Sydney Sweeney said. "We all got together and watched a lot of them."
"But other than that, we just needed to bring our characters into the high school," Kennedy said.
Everything Sucks! follows two groups of high schoolers on the outlying ends of the student body. There's the A/V club and the drama club, and their worlds collide in the series that also stars Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling and Rio Mangini.
"People should know that when you tune in to Everything Sucks! you will see teenagers being teenagers," Winston said.
Despite the setting being before they were born, these are real teens playing teens. They have the same coming of each experiences as most, despite the different decades.
"Our characters go through everything that we've gone through and that people are going through," Sweeney said.
"That anyone has gone through, no matter when you were born," Kennedy added.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including their thoughts on 1990s fashion and slang.
Everything Sucks! premieres Friday, Feb. 16 on Netflix.