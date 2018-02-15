Headbands, Claw Clips and More '90s Hair Trends Are Making a Comeback

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 2:35 PM

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Zadig &amp;amp; Voltaire

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While many outfits on New York Fashion Week runways may be hard to pull off in real life, the hair trends were surprisingly relatable.

Designers like Alexander Wang and Michael Kors traded in time-consuming looks for simple yet sleek hair that just about anyone can do and afford—hellz yes. 

Even better: You may own many of the accessories that designers are using. They're throwbacks, and while you don't style your hair with them anymore, they're go-tos when you're lounging around the house. Banana clips, thick headbands and stretch hair combs—these drugstore accessories have transformed from something you use to keep hair out of your face to the season's hottest hair trends.

Check them out below! 

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

For Prabal Gurung FW 2018 runway show, hairstylist Anthony Turner gave models a shiny, sleek bun, using a stretch comb headband, Hot Tools Digital Salon Flat Iron and Wella Light Luminous Reflective Oil

ESC: NYFW Hair Accessory Trends, Market

Scünci

Effortless Beauty 3-Count Stretch Hair Comb, $2.99

ESC: Alexander Wang

REX/Shutterstock

Songhwa Oh

At the Alexander Wang show, models brought claw clips, a huge trend in the late '90s and 2000s, to the runway.

ESC: NYFW Hair Accessory Trends, Market

Revlon

Revlon Strong Hold Hair Claw Clips, $3.28

ESC: Joan Smalls, Tom Ford

JP Yim/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

For Tom Ford's bold runway, the designer chose thick back headbands and messy buns for models like Joan.

ESC: NYFW Hair Accessory Trends, Market

Scünci

5-Count Headband Wide in Black, $5.29

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Zadig & Voltaire

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Wearing multiple rhinestone hair pins made it from the red carpet to runway, thanks to Zadig & Voltaire.

ESC: NYFW Hair Accessory Trends, Market

Beauty 360

Hair Jewelry Rhinestone Bobby Pins, Now $4.19

ESC: Bella Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Whether you use a comb or barrette, the accessory used in the Michael Kors show is a sweet trend to add to your to do list.

ESC: NYFW Hair Accessory Trends, Market

Elle

Stone Bow Barrette, $18

RELATED ARTICLE: Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

