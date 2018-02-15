Headbands, Claw Clips and More '90s Hair Trends Are Making a Comeback

While many outfits on New York Fashion Week runways may be hard to pull off in real life, the hair trends were surprisingly relatable.

Designers like Alexander Wang and Michael Kors traded in time-consuming looks for simple yet sleek hair that just about anyone can do and afford—hellz yes.

Even better: You may own many of the accessories that designers are using. They're throwbacks, and while you don't style your hair with them anymore, they're go-tos when you're lounging around the house. Banana clips, thick headbands and stretch hair combs—these drugstore accessories have transformed from something you use to keep hair out of your face to the season's hottest hair trends.