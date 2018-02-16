TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in the Final 4 Now

  • By
  • &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TVs Top Couples, Final 4

The Final Four have arrived. 

We're just two rounds away from declaring a winner in the 2018 TV's Top Couple tournament, which is both good news and bad news for everyone who's a little bit exhausted from voting.

The good news: It's almost over!

The bad news: The competition's bound to be even tougher in these two last rounds. 

Here in the final four we have last year's second place finisher Magnus and Alec (Malec) from Shadowhunters up against former winner Oliver and Felicity (Olicity) from Arrow, while OG X-Files couple Mulder and Scully (Sculder) will face off against the Turkish couple once thought to be underdogs, Hilal and Leon (Hileon) from the Turkish series Wounded Love.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Only two can continue on to compete in the final...two...so you better start voting! Vote as many times blah blah blah you know the drill. Have fun!

TV's Top Couple 2018: Final 4
Magnus and Alec or Oliver and Felicity?
50.9
49.1
Mulder and Scully vs. Hilal and Leon
37.8
62.2

This poll closes Sunday, February 18 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tv's Top Couples , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Vanderpump Rules" Star Stassi Schroeder Has a New Beau

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Season 2 Story Details Revealed With Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz Officially Returning

Alec Baldwin, SNL, Stars Playing President

Stars Playing President

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Does James Kennedy Still Have Feelings for Lala Kent? Watch Their Intense Vanderpump Rules Conversation

Southern Charm Reunion

Southern Charm's Season 5 Cast Revealed: Meet the New Cast Member!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -