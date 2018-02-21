Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner is celebrating her first birthday as a bride-to-be.

The actress, who turned 22 on Wednesday, got engaged to 28-year-old singer Joe Jonas in October after dating for about a year. The two announced the news on Instagram at the same time, showcasing her new pear-shaped diamond eternity engagement ring. Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show, and Joe have been together since late 2016.

The two are among the hottest young Hollywood couples today, with both commanding massive fanbases thanks to the success of Game of Thrones and his music, including his current work with his band DNCE but more due to his past work with his family group the Jonas Brothers.