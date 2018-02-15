Inside Amy Schumer's Road to Having a Completely Secret Wedding

"We're in love," Schumer said in the July 2016 issue of Vogue. "And we're still in a total honeymoon phase. It's a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we're real good right now."

But to Marie Claire she admitted to having a little more anxiety about the whole thing. "Being in love is the scariest thing in the world," she said. "You want to f--king cry and scream. I can't handle it. Every time we say good-bye, I think, 'This will have been a nice last week together.' Or I tell myself nothing is real and he's going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me."

She had admitted approaching dating and love with skepticism, and over the years she's shared more about her formative years that contributed to her reservations. She dotes on her dad, who's been ill for years with multiple sclerosis, though she'd be the last to call him the perfect father.

Schumer, who's super close to her younger sister Kim (who was a bridesmaid of course), told Vogue that they had some rosy memories, "But we didn't realize that he was a flagrant alcoholic. I have a joke about it in Trainwreck where I say, 'He once apologized to me for missing a volleyball game that he was at.' He'd drive us home and not remember the next day. So our mom dealt with that whole insane thing. He'd never admit to cheating on her, but we can only imagine."

But "I was funny before the bad stuff started happening," she added.