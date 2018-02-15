Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and More Can't Stop Wearing This Coat

BACKGRID
Introducing the winter wardrobe staple you didn't know you needed: the long, camel, textured coat.
No, it's not because Kim Kardashian West stepped out on Valentine's Day in a Balenciaga Shearling Coat ($5,600)...or that models like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Baldwin and Elsa Hosk have been wearing the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat ($3,950) all winter long...or that street-style stars basically live in some version of the coat (when the Max Mara version is sold out) while making the fashion week rounds.
It's because the cozy coat is actually quite versatile: It can be the main attraction in an ensemble, only needing accessories to finish the look. While neutral, the camel coloring stands out in a sea of gray and black outerwear. It has a masculine feel that emphasizes and complements feminine, formal pieces, which creates an interesting juxtaposition. Not to mention, the luxe texture can elevate any casual look (yes, sweats included!).
If you're not willing to drop a few thousands on the designer finds that Kim and Rosie are wearing, there are tons of more affordable options out there. Pro tip: Finding a faux fur or shearling collar on a wool or polyester-mix coat will typically lend a more budget-friendly price tag.
Now all you need is styling inspiration—scroll through to see how celebs, models and street-style stars are wearing the winter wardrobe staple.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The model wrapped up in her coat on a wintry day in NYC. With a pair of oversize sunglasses, a chain-strap bag and over-the-knee boots, this combination is simple but oh-so chic.
Hailey Baldwin
There's no such thing as too much faux fur. Not only do her Gucci mules brighten up the coat, but this look proves you can pretty much wear anything with the iconic Max Mara topper.
Elsa Hosk
A long brown textured coat can even dress up your most casual Canadian tuxedo, as the Victoria's Secret model proves.
Kim Kardashian
While Kim isn't wearing the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat, she was spotted wearing a similar Balenciaga version on Valentines's Day. She toned down the luxe feel of the coat with a hot-pink bra, rolled-up sweats and boots.
Maria Barteczko
You can dress down the coat as well—just pair it with a bold hoodie like this street style star.
Laetitia Nimah Kutob
In case you weren't sure, prints work perfectly under the cozy coat—just make sure to leave it unbuttoned so you can see your whole outfit in full effect.
Aylin Koenig
Ready for spring? A muted floral dress like the one this street style star wore under her shearling coat is far from drab.
