Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack Is a Millennial Must-Have

Just in: The fanny pack has made a comeback.

In a Puma graphic print windbreaker, skinny jeans and nude sneakers, Yara Shahidi finished her look with a bright yellow fanny pack, also known as a belt bag, across her chest, rather than around her waist. As bold and bright as the star's passion for both acting and activism, she reasserted the appeal of a bag that was once associated with older generations, but gave it a millennial twist.

In honor of Galentine's Day, the grown-ish star wore her trendsetting ensemble to Puma's #DoYou event, a celebration of women's empowerment and female friendships. Young women gathered on couches arranged in a semi-circle around the actress and award-winning journalist Elaine Welteroth, as they spoke about political action, self-confidence and finding your personal inspiration. It was informative and empowering, but even if you watched it on mute, you could pick up of the star's confidence and fearless perspective from what she was wearing.