Trace Cyrus Drops Breakup Song About Ex Brenda Song on Valentine's Day

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Iggy Azalea

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack Is a Millennial Must-Have

Ciara, Sienna

Ciara Shares First Photos of Baby Girl Sienna

Trace Cyrus celebrated Valentine's Day by releasing a breakup song about his ex fiancée Brenda Song.

The 28-year-old brother of Miley Cyrus shared a lyric video for the song, titled "Brenda," on YouTube. He also shared a picture of him and the former Disney Channel star on Instagram and explained his reasoning behind releasing the song on the most romantic day of the year.

"This is not the video I intended to release today. But it seemed meant to be since I just got this video last night," he wrote. "I wrote this song last year in Nashville after Brenda & I broke up. Her and I have both moved on and I'm extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life. I will always cherish songs I have like this one to remind me of our crazy 7 years together."

He then added, "When I wrote this song it was my final goodbye as we ended our relationship. I told myself after I wrote this song it would be my last song about Brenda and I've kept my word. Music like this is my therapy."

Photos

2017 Celebrity Breakups

In the song, Trace sings about his heartbreak, belting out lyrics like, "Jaded is an understatement. Since you left I've been sedated." He also sings, "I got attached to your photograph. Tears me apart but it brings me back."

Watch the video to hear the whole song.

Trace and Song reportedly started dating in 2010 and got engaged 2011; however, the two called it quits by 2012. Rumors of a reconciliation started spreading in 2013 and 2015. However, Trace's song and posts makes it seem like the exes have moved on.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Trace Cyrus , Brenda Song
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -