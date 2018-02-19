8 Burning Questions We Have Ahead of the 2018 Oscars

Where has the time gone?!

That's the question pop culture fans may be asking themselves as award season comes to an end in a matter of weeks with the 2018 Oscars.

The biggest—and most glamorous—night in Hollywood recognizes the best in movies from the past year. And with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host, excitement is growing for the star-studded award show.

As moviegoers make predictions for who will win big, we realize some people may have a few burning questions about the upcoming show.

From attendees, potential winners and those infamous envelopes, we address a few in our handy guide below.