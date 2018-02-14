Shaun White is expressing regret for some of his past behavior that has resurfaced during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

After winning a gold medal in his signature halfpipe event, the Team USA member spoke with reporters about his big win.

In the middle of answering sports questions, however, the 31-year-old received an inquiry about his sexual harassment allegations that were made against him in 2016. He has denied such claims.

"I'm here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip," he told the journalist. And when asked if the claims could damage his reputation, Shaun replied, "I don't think so. I am who I am, and I'm proud of who I am. My friends, you know, love me and vouch for me, and I think that stands on its own."

Ultimately, the athlete clarified his comments once again in a statement to the New York Times Wednesday afternoon.