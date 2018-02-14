How Lupita Nyong'o's Hairstylist Styles Natural Hair Textures

"My girl Lupita is a true representation of a woman who is unapologetic about exploring the greatness of her hair texture."

We can thank celebrity hairstylist Vernon François for many of the natural hairstyles we see on the red carpet today. With clients Lupita Nyong'o, Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, Susan Kelechi Watson, Serena Williams and Willow Smith, the beauty expert has created unique hairstyles that reveals the glory of each person's natural hair texture.

For those that he can't touch personally, he hopes that his work will spark conversations about hair and push women to embrace their natural curl pattern. His styles are inspirational, but he also recognizes that for many, the journey to healthy and consistent curls can be a difficult process, mentally, physically and emotionally.