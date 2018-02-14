Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

This is front-row fashion we can get behind.

Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt attended the Michael Kors Collection fall-winter 2018 runway show on Wednesday in ensembles worthy of a bookmark. Just in time for Galentine's Day, the style stars each provided outfit inspiration that's reflective of their own fashion perspective.

Zendaya, a veritable style chameleon, elevated a bold, red tracksuit with a long, trench vest that gave the overall look structure. While the mamas—who Uber-ed to the show together—opted for very different looks: Blake chose a red-hot PVC coat with fun shoes and Emily was sweet in a floral skirt and striped shirt.