Inside Bristol Palin's Complicated Public Life

In an alternate universe, Bristol Palin never courted controversy. She never did Dancing With the Stars (twice), she wasn't the butt of any jokes, and she never felt the need to explain her life choices.

But that isn't the universe we're living in.

In this world, Sen. John McCain picked telegenic Alaska Gov. Sarah Palinas his running mate in 2008, ushering her whole family into the spotlight and adding a new motley set of sort-of celebrities to the pop culture mix.

Bristol was only 17 when she was more or less forced to be the face of teen pregnancy in America, her mother revealing her expectant status on a national stage a few days after Palin officially signed on with McCain.

What a way to meet your public, right?