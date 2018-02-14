Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will have a very Kardashian Valentine's Day, which will be their last before they welcome their first child together.

The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is in her third trimester, and her beau and Cleveland Cavaliers player will celebrate the holiday of love at her mom Kris Jenner's house. He has the week off while the NBA is on hiatus before and after the upcoming 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held this weekend in Los Angeles.

"This Valentine's Day will be a little different for me. Tristian will be in Los Angeles, so that will be nice. We're both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff," Khloe said on her app on Wednesday. "So we're just going to go to my mom's and have a couples' dinner with my family. Cute, right? She's having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury."

Khloe and Kris have not revealed if other couples will be joining them—possibilities include Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima and Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she recently welcomed a baby girl.