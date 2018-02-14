Cue the tears!

Kristen Bell gave the world even more reason to love her when she shared an honest letter about how she maintains a healthy relationship with hubby Dax Shepard.

In an Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, The Good Place star told her followers that a fan had asked her to write a note for his friends that are getting married. And, of course, the actress was more than happy to oblige.

In the letter, she opted to detail the A-to-Z's of her relationship after telling herself, "Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn't you have some wisdom to share?!"