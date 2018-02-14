I received a letter from a nice man who asked if I could write a note to his friends who are getting married. I wrote something congratulatory but then thought "Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn't you have some wisdom to share?!" After I was finished I realized what I wrote is pretty much the A-Z of how @daxshepard and I keep our relationship healthy. Its worked for us so far, So here ya go. ?????? #happyvalentinesday
Cue the tears!
Kristen Bell gave the world even more reason to love her when she shared an honest letter about how she maintains a healthy relationship with hubby Dax Shepard.
In an Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, The Good Place star told her followers that a fan had asked her to write a note for his friends that are getting married. And, of course, the actress was more than happy to oblige.
In the letter, she opted to detail the A-to-Z's of her relationship after telling herself, "Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn't you have some wisdom to share?!"