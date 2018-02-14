Khloe is kissing and telling!
Khloe Kardashian has been celebrating Love & Lust Week on her official app Khloe With a K and since it's Valentine's Day she's recounting the story of her first kiss with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
"Oh my goodness, I definitely remember our first kiss! I was so nervous," Khloe writes. "I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. We were all drinking and telling stories and just enjoying each other's company. I forget what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen-in front of everyone."
The pregnant E! star says her PDA made the room a little awkward.
"I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued. "It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment."
Yesterday, Khloe posted about the moment she knew Tristan was "the one."
"My answer for this probably doesn't apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly—I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone," she gushed. "Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions. Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship."
Khloe added, "That being said, you cannot fake the energy or chemistry that you have with someone. That means more to me than any conversation. But you need that foundation for when the honeymoon phase is over. You still must have respect and a mutual love for one another."
Kardashian captioned this Instagram snapshot, "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!"
The couple seals their love with a poolside kiss.
KoKo hugs the NBA star close during her surprise 33rd birthday celebration.
The soon-to-be parents spend some down time together.
The lovebirds totally nail their Game of Thrones-inspired Halloween costumes.
Before the E! reality star confirmed her pregnancy, she fueled baby speculation with this set of lovey-dovey photos captioned "Dad + Mom."
Khloe posted this sweet PDA pic of the couple over the summer. How cute are they?
Khloe posted this pic of herself and Tristan in matching outfits. "Sweet Sunday," she captioned the photo.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player surprised his leading lady with a star-studded party in honor of her 33rd birthday. "Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!!" she tweeted. "You treat me like a queen!"
The reality star and athlete rang in 2017 together with an intimate groove on the dance floor. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she wrote on social media at the time. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all."
For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw her boyfriend a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."
Khloe and Tristan showed they were on the same page when they stepped out in matching furs.
For one of their first vacations as a couple. KoKo and her baller beau strapped on helmets and went zip-lining in Jamaica.
Despite their coordinating camouflage, there's no disguising the hearts in their eyes they have for each other.
For their first Halloween together, the duo dressed as one of the comics' signature pairs.
There's no better look of love than two wide grins!