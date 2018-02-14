Blake Griffin's ex Brynn Cameron, with whom he shares two children, has filed a palimony suit in which she criticizes him over his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

The Detroit Pistons player and former Los Angeles Clippers star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member had sparked romance rumors for months since last August, a month after he and Brynn publicly split and called off their engagement. A source told E! News in January that Kendall and Blake were "hanging out" but were "never serious." The two have never commented on the nature of their relationship.

On Wednesday, Valentine's Day, Brynn filed a palimony suit against him, claiming that after "cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over [Kendall] Jenner," he told her he "had no intention of continuing to live with her."

According to the lawsuit, in 2013, Brynn agreed, at "Griffin's assistance" that she would leave her career behind and dedicate her life to raising their son full-time and that months later, the NBA player "orally agreed" that she would continue not to work outside the house to raise their children. In exchange, she said, he agreed that he would take care of her financially for the rest of her life.

She said the two were set to marry in July 2017 but that one month prior, he demanded she sign a prenup. She said she declined. She said he then called off their wedding a week before the date and "immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with [Kendall].

"Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man," the lawsuit states.

Blake and Kendall have not commented.