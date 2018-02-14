Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal in Drunken Battery Case

For those unfamiliar with the case, de Lesseps was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 24 on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant. According to a police report obtained by E! News at the time, the reality star allegedly snuck into a hotel room in Palm Beach, Fla. with a man. After police arrived, de Lesseps allegedly refused to leave the room and locked herself in the bathroom.

After opening the door, she allegedly shoved an officer, resisted arrest and later "slipped out of her handcuffs" while in a patrol car. The report said that when they arrived at the police department, she was placed in a holding cell, after which she allegedly "stated again that she was 'going to f--king kill all of you'" to the officers multiple times. In early Jan., she issued a not guilty plea.