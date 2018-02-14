The Voice coaches are getting a jump on campaigning for contestants. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys get ahead of the game, which begins February 26, and give their best stump speeches in the above exclusive video.
Some reasons of the reasons include…
Blake Shelton: "I'm not Adam. I mean, that's a check in my box right off the bat, if you ask me."
Adam Levine: "Reasons to choose me as a coach...No. 1, I'm not Blake Shelton. I own more than one shirt. I can't say the same for Captain Country."
Alicia Keys: "You should pick me because I won season 12. That was like the best season yet."
Kelly Clarkson: "Let's just point out the elephant in the room: I've been a contestant on a show like this, so really, they have nothing on me."
This is Clarkson's first season as a coach on The Voice and the first time Keys is back in the spinning red chair for the first time since her season 12 win.
The new coach further makes her case by pointing out her musical background. "I feel like I'm very versatile. I've been in country music, I've done pop-rock, this new album of mine is more soulful pop. I wear a lot of hats because I love music," she says.
As for Shelton, well, "After a long day of rehearsal we can have a drink together."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Season 14 premieres Monday, Feb. 26.
