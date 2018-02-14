Camila Cabello Gives Sneak Peek of Never Be the Same Tour

Camila Cabello is going on tour, and she's already practicing on her steps.
"The "Havana" singer announced tour dates for her Never Be the Same tour, and fans couldn't be happier.
"Question #1: will you be my valentine? question #2: wanna come fly with me? ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at camilacabello.com," the 20-year-old star captioned the promotional photo displaying her tour dates.
Minutes later she shared rehearsal footage on her Instagram story in which we saw Cabello practicing her dance moves and even rocking some heels to get a feel for the choreography while wearing the right shoes.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time on her official website. A portion of proceeds from sales of VIP packages will be donated to the Children's Health Fund.
Here is the complete list of Never Be the Same tour dates:
Apr. 9: Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, BC
Apr. 10: The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA
Apr. 11: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR
Apr. 13: Fox Theater in Oakland, CA
Apr. 14: Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
Apr. 18: Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO
Apr. 20: State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN
Apr. 21: Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI
Apr. 22: Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL
Apr. 25: The Pageant in Saint Louis, MO
Apr. 27: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, ON
Apr. 28: M Telus in Montreal, QC
Apr. 29: Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA
May 1: The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA
May 4: Terminal 5 in New York
June 5: Glasgow O2 Academy in Glasgow, UK
June 6: Birmingham O2 Academy in Birmingham, UK
June 12: O2 Academy Brixton in London, UK
June 13: AFAS Live in Amsterdam, NL