Valentine's Day 2018 is extra special for Kylie Jenner; She is celebrating the holiday of love with her littlest love

Two weeks ago, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media star gave birth to a daughter, Stormi Webster, her and Travis Scott's first child. She announced the news on Instagram, marking her first confirmation that she had been pregnant, following multiple reports over the past few months. Kylie had also kept out of the spotlight during the later stages of her pregnancy. She has since resumed posting more regularly on social media and on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, shared a mirror selfie of herself posing on the floor in a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and stiletto boots.

Kylie is "happy she can slowly emerge into the public again," a source told E! News exclusively, saying, "Kylie is in a really good place right now, and is loving being a mom."

"Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place," the source said. "Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone. Kylie is like a new person now; every move and every decision she makes, she takes Stormi into consideration. She is obsessed with her baby and the focus is all on Stormi."