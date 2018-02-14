Tommy Lee Is Engaged to Vine Star Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee is off the market again!

The Mötley Crüe rocker decided to take the romance to another level with his girlfriend, Brittany Furlan, in celebration of Valentine's Day today...

They're engaged!

Both Tommy, 55, and Brittany, 31, took to Instagram to share a video of her massive, heart-shaped sparkler.

"Well this certainly beats chocolates!" they captioned the video. "Say hello to future Mrs. Lee."

The former Vine star also took to Twitter to express her excitement.

"Best day of my life!!!!" she wrote. "I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend."

Meanwhile, Tommy and Brittany have been linked since last June when they were spotted out and about together in Calabasas, Calif.