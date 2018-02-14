BREAKING!

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley Expecting Their First Child

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 6:10 AM

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black

Instagram

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are going to be dads!

In joint Instagram updates Wednesday morning, the Milk filmmaker and the British Olympian announced they are expecting their first child together. "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours," Black told his followers. In his caption, Daley echoed, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"

The photos showed Black and Daley holding up a sonogram.

The couple has not shared additional details, including their child's due date, via social media.

Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black

Instagram

Black and Daley tied the knot in Devon, England, in May 2017, four years after they began dating. Starting a family has always been part of the plan. "I'd like to have children," Daley told BuzzFeed in 2013. "I grew up with two brothers, so I'd like to have at least three." Last year, in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Daley elaborated on their plans to become parents. "Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families," the bronze medalist said. "We want to share that with our own children."

Daley made similar comments a few months earlier in an interview with The Sun. "I've always been a family person, so I've always wanted kids, and I know Lance does, too," he told the U.K. newspaper. "I don't know how many [we want to have]—an army of kids, a whole diving team."

