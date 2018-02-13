Arielle Kebbel's Sister Julia Found Safe Two Weeks After Going Missing

Arielle Kebbel's sister Julia Kebbel has been found safe two weeks after the Fifty Shades Freed actress made a public plea to help locate her.

"It is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe," Arielle shares in a statement to E! News. "While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks."

"We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search," she continued. "We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home."