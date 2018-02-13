"What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family," she wrote. "I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world. While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer."

As Sulahian explained, it was her diagnosis and another major life event that forced her to put things into perspective. "Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you," she continued. "At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!"