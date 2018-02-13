Selena Gomez Debuts Bangs and a New Hair Look at the Coach Show

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber

Gigi Hadid Breaks Down Bella and Kaia Gerber's Walks at Anna Sui

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Says Her Bachelorette Party Is "Sorted"

ESC: Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Coach

In honor of New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez appeared at the Coach show with a "new" look. 

While her Instagram features the choppy, blond lob (read: long bob) she wore on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, the star has transformed her look since, going back to her long brunette tresses and adding bangs—a feminine and youthful look that pairs well with her floral-accented Coach ensemble.

We've seen this look before. In fact, when the "Wolves" singer came onto the scene as the star of Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place in the mid-2000s, this is how she wore her hair. It's her most natural hairstyle, although the bangs are a stylish addition. 

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Her makeup is also similar to her back-in-the-day style. It's natural, featuring a nude lip, full brows and black eyeliner. With little color, it highlights the beauty of her complexion and makes her look younger. In fact, she looks at lot like she did in 2007 (minus the spiral curls), as seen below. 

ESC: Selena Gomez

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The star is going back to her roots, literally and figuratively. 

Last month, the star posted an Instagram pic of her childhood home, and shared with her 133 million followers how much she missed her life before fame.

She captioned the post, "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13...I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

As a wise person once said, "Home is where the heart is," and Selena is reminding us of when we first gave her our heart.

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Style Collective , Top Stories , Bellezza , Hair
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -