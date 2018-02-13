Lo Bosworth isn't interested in reliving the past.

The lifestyle guru, who rose to fame as Lauren Conrad's sidekick on Laguna Beach and The Hills, responded to the possibility of a reunion with a resounding "f--ck no!" on the latest episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast.

Calling the reality TV show "ancient history at this point," Bosworth said a television executive recently gauged her interest in getting The Hills gang back together. "I was like, ‘F—k no!'" she recalled. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

After MTV cameras documented their senior year of high school, Bosworth and Conrad went on to star on The Hills from 2007-2010 with Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.