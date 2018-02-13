Lo Bosworth isn't interested in reliving the past.
The lifestyle guru, who rose to fame as Lauren Conrad's sidekick on Laguna Beach and The Hills, responded to the possibility of a reunion with a resounding "f--ck no!" on the latest episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast.
Calling the reality TV show "ancient history at this point," Bosworth said a television executive recently gauged her interest in getting The Hills gang back together. "I was like, ‘F—k no!'" she recalled. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."
After MTV cameras documented their senior year of high school, Bosworth and Conrad went on to star on The Hills from 2007-2010 with Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.
These days, Bosworth, who recently relocated from New York City back to Los Angeles, is primarily focused on her lifestyle blog TheLoDown.
"I'm in a different place with my life," she explained. "I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we're friends and I'm happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point."
Bosworth continued, "I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was. They were all just my f--king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b."
Meanwhile, some of Lo's former castmates feel differently about coming together for a Hills homecoming. Cavallari recently appeared on Spencer and Heidi's Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, where she shared, "I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion."
