Modeling may look glamorous, but this is proof that things can easily take a turn—and a tumble.

Exhibit A: this newly released footage of Kate Upton posing atop a rock in Aruba for her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. While the three-time cover model is certainly no stranger to the magazine or shooting on location, things got a little rocky when she was swept off her feet by an unexpected wave.

"It didn't look that large from my point of view, but it must have hit the rock just right," Upton explained in a voice-over on the video. Donning a long ruffled chiffon skirt and little else, the blond beauty was knocked off her balance and went falling down onto her side as members of the crew ran over to help her.