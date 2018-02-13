Chicago News Station Mistakes Pyeongchang for P.F. Chang's

  • By
  • &

by Serrie Ro | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Debuts Bangs and a New Hair Look at the Coach Show

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Says Her Bachelorette Party Is "Sorted"

P.F. Chang, PyeongChang, 2018 Winter Olympics

ABC

Well, that was embarrassing.

Local Chicago news station WLS-Ch.7 accidentally broadcasted a graphic that referred to the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics as P.F. Chang's instead of Pyeongchang. The mix-up between the names of the South Korean county and the Asian-inspired restaurant chain occurred Saturday and quickly went viral.

Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the ABC affiliate, told the Chicago Tribune the graphic was meant for a separate "satirical piece" created by sports anchor Mark Giangreco that asked viewers to come up with their own Olympic sport. However, Nicholas told the newspaper the graphic accidentally aired during a Saturday story read by anchor Mark Rivera. Nicholas also apologized for the error.

The Biggest Scandals in Olympic Figure Skating History

P.F. Chang's caught the mistake and tweeted about it.

Hopefully, the news station learned from the mistake.

Tune in to NBC to watch the Winter Olympics.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Olympics
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -