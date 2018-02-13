Chicago News Station Mistakes Pyeongchang for P.F. Chang's

Well, that was embarrassing.

Local Chicago news station WLS-Ch.7 accidentally broadcasted a graphic that referred to the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics as P.F. Chang's instead of Pyeongchang. The mix-up between the names of the South Korean county and the Asian-inspired restaurant chain occurred Saturday and quickly went viral.

Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the ABC affiliate, told the Chicago Tribune the graphic was meant for a separate "satirical piece" created by sports anchor Mark Giangreco that asked viewers to come up with their own Olympic sport. However, Nicholas told the newspaper the graphic accidentally aired during a Saturday story read by anchor Mark Rivera. Nicholas also apologized for the error.