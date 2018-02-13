Kim Kardashian Shows Off 24-Inch Waistline in Barely-There Bikini Pic

Another day, another Kim Kardashian bikini pic...but this time, there are some details you should know about it.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo wearing a teeny, tiny black bikini with a diamond choker that sparkles amid her chopped, platinum locks.

She captioned the photo, "Forgot to post this last night."

Though it's nothing new for Kim to post a mirror selfie in a bathing suit—as she's always been proud to show off her body—it's worth noting that she's feeling exceptionally proud these days.

The reality star has been working out non-stop with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, in recent months, slimming down more than ever before.