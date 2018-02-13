You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk?

Don't worry—Gigi Hadid breaks it down. The model, along with little sis, Bella Hadid, opened and closed Anna Sui's fall-winter 2018 dual runway at New York Fashion Week Monday. In addition to the models' signature struts, the designer asked the pros, including Kaia Gerber, to add a little extra flair (and so many more twirls) to their runway routine.

"Anna's done something really fun this season and gave us some homework of [watching] some old-school runway shows and how they used to walk and carry themselves," Gigi shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "So, Bella and I are opening together today, and we kind of had to do a little practice, a little homework and some extra rehearsals, but it's really fun to do something new and kind of challenge ourselves in that way."