You know Southern California. We love our sun, our sandy beaches, our shorts and our extreme-sport winter athletes.

It just so happens that SoCal birthed two of the biggest stars at the Winter Olympics right now: Snowboarders Shaun White, whom everyone has known for almost 20 years, and Chloe Kim, whom everyone is getting to know right now.

The 17-year-old made history yesterday in Pyeongchang with her gold medal showing in the women's halfpipe event (White's chance to win his third halfpipe gold comes later today), becoming the first woman snowboarder to land back-to-back 1080s (a jump involving three full rotations, or 360s—get it?) at these Games and the youngest ever female gold medalist on snow.

She was grappling for the proper Instagram caption last night and she still was searching for just the right words today—but we can imagine that the victory she's worked so hard for tasted even sweeter than the churros she snacked on this week to calm her nerves and the ice cream she was craving, and perhaps was even more satisfying than the piece of breakfast sandwich she left behind before her winning performance.