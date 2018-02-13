Meet the 10-Year-Old Drag Kid Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Desmond then writes, "I call my looks 'androgynously' and my style 'avant drag'. I'm inspired by RuPaul, the fashions of the Club Kids and Blitz Kids, the artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Commes Des Garçons, Nelson Sullivan videos, altdrag, and do-it-yourself drag. I design or style my own outfits."

The 10-year-old also shares that he is an LGBTQ advocate and the founder of the first drag house for drag kids, Haus of Amazing, which will soon be open for memberships.

"OMG! I can't believe this is happening right now. I am dying! Literally dying right now! My first time walking in @nyfw . Thank you @gypsysport ...you made my dreams come true! ❤️" Desmond captioned a picture of himself before walking in the runway show this past Sunday.