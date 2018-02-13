Meet the 10-Year-Old Drag Kid Taking Over New York Fashion Week
Jess Cohen
Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 11:01 AM
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Desmond Napoles (aka Desmond Is Amazing) is taking New York Fashion Week by storm!
The 10-year-old made his New York Fashion Week debut on Sunday, February 11 when he walked the runway at the Gypsy Sport show. Since then, Desmond has been receiving so much love on social media.
"Hi! I'm Desmond from NYC," his Instagram reads. "I'm a drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista doing what I like to call kinderdrag. I'm a total drag slayer. I am also the youngest member of the original iconic pioneering ballroom house, the House of UltraOmni. I have the best fans, my AMAZIES! I am sincerely grateful for your love ♥ and support."
Desmond then writes, "I call my looks 'androgynously' and my style 'avant drag'. I'm inspired by RuPaul, the fashions of the Club Kids and Blitz Kids, the artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Commes Des Garçons, Nelson Sullivan videos, altdrag, and do-it-yourself drag. I design or style my own outfits."
The 10-year-old also shares that he is an LGBTQ advocate and the founder of the first drag house for drag kids, Haus of Amazing, which will soon be open for memberships.
"OMG! I can't believe this is happening right now. I am dying! Literally dying right now! My first time walking in @nyfw . Thank you @gypsysport ...you made my dreams come true! ❤️" Desmond captioned a picture of himself before walking in the runway show this past Sunday.
Desmond has close to 30,000 followers on his Instagram, @desmondisamazing. You can also check out his website, HERE.