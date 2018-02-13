Bella Hadid Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 10:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Debuts Bangs and a New Hair Look at the Coach Show

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Says Her Bachelorette Party Is "Sorted"

ESC: NYFW Alexander Wang, Bella Hadid

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker Brian Perez.

An order of protection was issued on Feb. 9. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 37-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with two misdemeanor accounts: aggravated harassment in the second degree to stalking in the fourth degree.

Per the official complaint, the 21-year-old supermodel started receiving "multiple Instagram messages" from Perez's account in December 2017. On Feb. 7, Hadid received a video message from Perez in which he claimed to be near the vicinity of her residence. The court document also stated that she received several Instagram messages that read, in substance, "You want me to come? I'm going to come there now. Please don't make me come all the way down there and then there's a situation with your security or something."

That same day, Hadid saw Perez in front of her residence and heard him shouting her name. According to the complaint, the behavior "alarmed" her and caused to "run quickly" inside her home.

Before he was arrested on Feb. 8, Hadid received another Instagram message from Perez in which he wrote, in substance, "You know you could have gotten me in trouble yesterday."

Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

The complaint states Perez confirmed the referenced Instagram account was his and that he sent the aforementioned messages. It also states he confirmed that he was at Hadid's residence at the referenced date and times. 

Hadid also said she does not know the defendant and that she had never given him her address. According to the complaint, Perez's actions "caused her to fear for her physical safety" and "feel anxious and nervous." It also states that she felt "harassed, annoyed and alarmed" by his conduct.

The complaint did not name Hadid. However, E! News has learned that she is the victim.

Perez was arraigned on Feb. 9 before Judge Angela Badamo, who released him on his own recognizance. The case has been adjourned until March 12.

This isn't Perez's first run-in with the law. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said he was arrested in 2008 for public urination and in 2007 for a DWI and reckless endangerment. He was also arrested in 2004 for criminal mischief and reckless endangerment and in 2000 for criminal possession of controlled substance.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Bella Hadid
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -