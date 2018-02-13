Bella Hadid Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Bella Hadid has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker Brian Perez.

An order of protection was issued on Feb. 9. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 37-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with two misdemeanor accounts: aggravated harassment in the second degree to stalking in the fourth degree.

Per the official complaint, the 21-year-old supermodel started receiving "multiple Instagram messages" from Perez's account in December 2017. On Feb. 7, Hadid received a video message from Perez in which he claimed to be near the vicinity of her residence. The court document also stated that she received several Instagram messages that read, in substance, "You want me to come? I'm going to come there now. Please don't make me come all the way down there and then there's a situation with your security or something."

That same day, Hadid saw Perez in front of her residence and heard him shouting her name. According to the complaint, the behavior "alarmed" her and caused to "run quickly" inside her home.

Before he was arrested on Feb. 8, Hadid received another Instagram message from Perez in which he wrote, in substance, "You know you could have gotten me in trouble yesterday."