Sammy Sosa's Cowboy Look Is Confusing Fans on Twitter

Sammy Sosa's newest look has raised a few eyebrows online.

The famed retired baseball pro has been living a relatively quiet life in recent years. However, Sosa mad headlines on the internet over the weekend when a photo of him and his wife Sonia Rodriguez celebrating at her themed birthday party popped up on social media. The photo took fans by surprise as Sosa and his spouse are sporting cowboy getups, immediately fueling comments about the pair's outfits and pose.

"Ok I need to know which JC Penney allowed this," one person quipped on Twitter of the photo. "This is everything I love about everything," someone else said of the shot. "[This] needs to be the stock photo in all picture frames that are sold."

"Sammy Sosa is turning into Jessie from Toy Story and he looks happy so back off," another observer tweeted.