Sammy Sosa's Cowboy Look Is Confusing Fans on Twitter

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 10:12 AM

Sammy Sosa

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dujour

Sammy Sosa's newest look has raised a few eyebrows online. 

The famed retired baseball pro has been living a relatively quiet life in recent years. However, Sosa mad headlines on the internet over the weekend when a photo of him and his wife Sonia Rodriguez celebrating at her themed birthday party popped up on social media. The photo took fans by surprise as Sosa and his spouse are sporting cowboy getups, immediately fueling comments about the pair's outfits and pose.

"Ok I need to know which JC Penney allowed this," one person quipped on Twitter of the photo. "This is everything I love about everything," someone else said of the shot. "[This] needs to be the stock photo in all picture frames that are sold."

"Sammy Sosa is turning into Jessie from Toy Story and he looks happy so back off," another observer tweeted.

A post shared by Octavio Dotel (@dotel29) on

Sammy Sosa

AL BEHRMAN/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While the athlete has not addressed the recent comments about his appearance, he has previously attributed his changing look to a cream he was using. 

"It's a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some," the former baseball star said in 2009 on the "Primer Impacto" program at the Univision Spanish network, according to ESPN. "It's a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I'm not a racist. I live my life happily."

Judging by the videos of Sosa and his wife on the dance floor, his life looks happy indeed. 

