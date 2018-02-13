San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrested Jenni Rivera's estranged husband Esteban Loaiza on Feb. 09.

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, the former Los Angeles Dodger's pitcher was arrested by the members of the Sheriff's Border Crimes Suppression Team.

"During surveillance related to that investigation, Loaiza was seen driving a vehicle believed to be involved in the smuggling of narcotics. Loaiza was contacted during a traffic stop for a minor traffic infraction after leaving a home in the city of Imperial Beach," the San Diego's Sheriff's department details in a release information sheet. "A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband.