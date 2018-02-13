Jenni Rivera's Husband Esteban Loaiza Arrested for Possessing $500K Worth of Illegal Drugs

San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrested Jenni Rivera's estranged husband Esteban Loaiza on Feb. 09. 

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, the former Los Angeles Dodger's pitcher was arrested by the members of the Sheriff's Border Crimes Suppression Team.

"During surveillance related to that investigation, Loaiza was seen driving a vehicle believed to be involved in the smuggling of narcotics. Loaiza was contacted during a traffic stop for a minor traffic infraction after leaving a home in the city of Imperial Beach," the San Diego's Sheriff's department details in a release information sheet. "A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband. 

"Based on evidence obtained during the traffic stop, a search warrant was issued for the Imperial Beach home which has been leased by Loaiza in early February. The home was just steps away from an area preschool. The subsequent search of the home led to the discovery of 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine which had an estimated value of about $500,000."

 

Loaiza was booked into the San Diego County Jail for Possession of Cocaine Over 20 Kilograms, Possession of Cocaine for Sale, and Transportation of Cocaine. His bail was set at $200,000. 

The former MLB pitcher married Rivera in 2010. The late singer went on to file for divorce in October 2012, sadly she was killed in a tragic plane crash in December 2015 and the divorce was never finalized. 

