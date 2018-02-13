Friends and business, the perfect equation for prosperity…or disaster. Looks like Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund are about to learn that the hard way. In E! News' exclusive preview of Bethenny and Fredrik, the two reality stars seem to have hit a rough patch in their real estate endeavor.

"I have a very big issue with you criticizing me," Fredrik says.

"I just think you're a little defensive. I just want to make sure you're totally engaged. I know you're very busy," Bethenny replies in the clip above.

Construction is currently underway for Fredrik and Bethenny and the third episode of their series sees the pair on the search for their next investment property. But Fredrik's choice of projects and upcoming travel plans make Bethenny question the stability of their new venture.