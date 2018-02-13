Bekah Martinez didn't end up with the final rose, but she did end up on a missing person's list.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the recently eliminated contestant about her now-famous disappearance on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For those in Bachelor Nation who aren't quite caught up, a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office recently told the North Coast Journal that Martinez's mother reported her missing on Nov. 18. According to the spokesperson, the 22-year-old nanny from Fresno, Calif. had gone to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm but hadn't contacted her mother since Nov. 12.

Now, Martinez is suggesting the whole thing is a big misunderstanding.

"Alright, let me set the record straight," she told Kimmel. "First of all, a lot of people thought I lied to my mother saying that I was on a farm when I was actually on The Bachelor. But no, I had already been eliminated from the show and I just decided to go up to the mountains with some friends for a couple of weeks, and I was there for six or seven days without phone service, which I thought I was going to have phone service and I told my mother that I would."