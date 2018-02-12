Select Text
Don't mess with Bey's man!
In a new preview for TV One’s Uncensored, comedy queen Tiffany Haddish recounts a time recently when her new bestie Beyoncé went full-on Sasha Fierce after an unnamed actress was talking a little too close for comfort to her husband Jay-Z after the rapper's concert.
The Girls' Trip star said that she was at an an after party with the famous couple when it all went down.
"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit," Haddish said. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z."
The funny lady said to the camera, "[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…'B--tttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that."
She explains that Bey's body language said it all. "Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man’s chest.'"
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram
Haddish, who never revealed the actress' name, went on, "So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet."
While she didn't say exactly when the almost-incident happened, it's possible it was the very same December night that Haddish and Bey took that epic selfie—you know the one that stopped Tiff from getting into a fight?
That's right.
Haddish told Vulture in January that she was going to fight someone that very same night but that 'Yonce asked her to take a selfie with her and that calmed the the fierce friend.
"I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b-tch!' She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.' She said, 'Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig."
Friends don't let friends get into catfights!