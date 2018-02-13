We don't have a microphone, but you'll still want to listen to this: The Wedding Singer hit theaters 20 years ago today.

This was the movie that established Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as a rom-com couple for the ages. Set in 1985, it tells the story of Robbie, the titular wedding singer, and Julia, a waitress he meets on the job, who are both engaged to the wrong people.

As in Julia-Guglia-caliber wrong.

Thanks to fate and a hilarious supporting cast, they (spoiler alert!) find their way to each other.

The Wedding Singer, which grossed $80 million in the U.S. and more than $123 million worldwide, is a rom-com favorite to this day (and even got the musical treatment in 2006). But the fact that the 1998 film has "shelf life," as director Frank Coraci calls it, is "like the ultimate compliment."