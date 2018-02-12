Valentine's Day Gifts to Give If You Just Started Dating

So you just started dating your crush a week ago. Should you or shouldn't you make a big deal out of Valentine's Day? It's a question that never gets old, but it's also an answer that never changes. Guys, if you've got yourself a sweetie, it doesn't matter how long you've been dating, spoil 'em.
If you're still getting to know 'em, you don't need to splurge on an extravagant trip to Hawaii or even get them a super-sentimental gift, just something that says: Hey you, I like you.
It can be a passport cover, a new cell phone case–anything, really. Bonus points if it's pink and on-theme.
BUY IT: MAC Valentine's Day Shadescents Kit, $57
BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. X-Small Velvet Grove Backpack, $80
BUY IT: Sugarfina Champagne Bears & Bubbly Bears Gift Box Set, $40
BUY IT: The Case Factory Croc-Effect Leather Passport Cover, $160
BUY IT: Stella McCartney Knickers of the Week, $225
BUY IT: KNC Beauty Lip Mask Set, $25
BUY IT: Ugg Dakota Slipper, $100
BUY IT: 360 Cashmere Babe Gloves, $138
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Valentine Glass 6-Piece Decanter & Glasses Set, $99
BUY IT: Whitting & Davis 'Charity Heart' Minaudière, $178
BUY IT: Bkr Silver Tutu Heart Water Bottle, $35
BUY IT: Impressions Vanity Glowme 2.0 USB Rechargeable LED Selfie Ring Light, $51
BUY IT: Comme Des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker, $125
BUY IT: MeUndies No Show Thong, $18
BUY IT: Birchbox Limited Edition: Sweet Beauty Treats, $46
BUY IT: Happy Socks Cilla Knee High, $24
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anything to make 'em smile, are we right?