Before filming begins on a new season of Don't Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann decided to leave Atlanta for a couple's getaway to a tropical destination.
Lucky for fans, the happy wife was ready to document her happy life all over social media.
On Monday afternoon, Kim took to Instagram and shared a topless photo next to her husband.
"Day 1 of our getaway," she captioned the shot. "I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world."
While the comments drew plenty of reactions including praises for how in love the twosome looked, daughter Ariana Biermann had one very important question: "Where is ur top?"
Although we don't have the answer, we do know for certain that these two pulled out all the stops for the trip.
As documented on Snapchat, the couple's hotel room featured rose pedals on the bed as well as near a steaming hot bathtub.
"This is our last little hoorah before season 7 starts of Don't Be Tardy," Kim shared with her loyal followers. "A quick vacay…refresher if you will…before the hustle and bustle baby."
She added, "It's literally just us. There's not a soul in sight baby. It's just sooo romantic and beautiful… The things I would do for you." And yes, Kroy was wearing one of his signature speedos this trip.
And did we mention we're only on day one? Enjoy every minute Kim and Kroy!
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)