Instagram Testing New Feature That Will Make It A Lot Harder to Creep

You know those secret Instagram Story screenshots you've been taking? Well they might not be a secret for much longer.

Instagram is currently testing a new feature on the app that will notify users when someone takes a screenshot of their Story, TechCrunch reports. Social media users who are involved in the testing process are sharing information about the possible new feature with their followers.

Twitter user @__cajb shared a screenshot with her followers of a message she received from Instagram. "Screenshots in Stories," the notification reads. "Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see."