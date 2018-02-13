The proposed revival of The Office, which was reported by TVLine, is said to include a mix of old and new characters, all working at Dunder Mifflin. However, Steve Carrell's Michael Scott, who departed at the end of season seven, was ruled out as one of the returning faces right from the jump. NBC has yet to comment on the report, however NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt did tell Deadline in August that if Daniels, the creator of the U.S. adaptation, was interested, the network would be too.

While both Fischer and her co-star John Krasinski have both admitted they haven't been contacted about the project, both had said they'd jump at the opportunity to revisit their breakout roles. "I think the idea of an Office revival is—I think it's a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I'm able to. I loved playing that character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it," Fischer told reporters after her new show's panel at TCA.