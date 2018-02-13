What might the Halperts be up to today?
We'll admit, that was one of the first questions that crossed our minds when the rumor that NBC was considering reviving The Office hit the internet at the end of last year. While the 2013 series finale of the beloved workplace comedy certainly gave Pam and Jim their happy ending, with Dwight firing the pair from Dunder Mifflin so they could embark on their new lives in Austin, TX with a substantial severance package each, considering nothing stays dead for long these days, the idea of spending some more time with one of TV's most beloved couples sure is enticing. Even if it means they might've had to return to Scranton.
Chris Haston/NBC
While both actors responsible for bringing the Halperts to life have openly admitted that they're as in the dark about NBC's supposed plans for the continuation of the series, E! News couldn't help but grill Jenna Fischer about what she thinks the couple might be up to these days when we spoke with her during the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour.
"I like to imagine that she's working in some sort of artistic field, continuing on her streak of doing murals and being commissioned as an artist. I just love the idea that she's still expressing that artistic side of her," Fischer, who's returning to TV with the unconventional family comedy Splitting Up Together in March on ABC, told us. "And just enjoying watching her kids grow up with Jim. I hope they're really happy, you know? Wherever they wound up. I can't know. It's hard to think. We all want to know, right? Exactly. Well, maybe Greg Daniels will tell us."
The proposed revival of The Office, which was reported by TVLine, is said to include a mix of old and new characters, all working at Dunder Mifflin. However, Steve Carrell's Michael Scott, who departed at the end of season seven, was ruled out as one of the returning faces right from the jump. NBC has yet to comment on the report, however NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt did tell Deadline in August that if Daniels, the creator of the U.S. adaptation, was interested, the network would be too.
While both Fischer and her co-star John Krasinski have both admitted they haven't been contacted about the project, both had said they'd jump at the opportunity to revisit their breakout roles. "I think the idea of an Office revival is—I think it's a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I'm able to. I loved playing that character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it," Fischer told reporters after her new show's panel at TCA.
Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Krasinski (who makes his return to TV this August in Amazon's adaptation of the Jack Ryan franchise) told Ellen DeGeneres that, though he hadn't gotten a call yet, he'd be first in line to appear. "Oh my God, are you kidding? I'd love to get that gang back together," he said.
And catch Fischer when she returns to TV with Splitting Up Together on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
